ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

