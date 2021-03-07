ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays downgraded ADT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. ADT has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ADT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ADT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.