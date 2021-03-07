ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

ROYUF stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.52. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.80.

