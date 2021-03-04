Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s (EMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Get Man Group plc (EMG.L) alerts:

LON:EMG opened at GBX 162.05 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Man Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.94. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Man Group plc (EMG.L)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.