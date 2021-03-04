Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

