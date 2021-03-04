Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

