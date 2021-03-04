Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Interfor stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

