Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Sells 167,751 Shares of Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $9,630,584.91.

Gunnar Wiedenfels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

