Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

