Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:PCF opened at GBX 23.31 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.33 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. PCF Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 31.81 ($0.42).

About PCF Group plc (PCF.L)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

