Citigroup Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.