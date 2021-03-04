Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

SHO opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,420,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after buying an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

