Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$6.27. Enerplus shares last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 1,561,373 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

