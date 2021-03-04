Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.81). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 865%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($6.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter.

PDS stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

