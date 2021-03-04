Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 222.3% from the January 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59.

