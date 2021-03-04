3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Get 3i Group alerts:

TGOPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.