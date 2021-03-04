Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136,180 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.