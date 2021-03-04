CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,022.62

CRH plc (LON:CRH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,022.62 ($39.49) and traded as high as GBX 3,266 ($42.67). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,213 ($41.98), with a volume of 1,112,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of £26.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,023.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

