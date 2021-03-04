FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $753.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

