PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

