Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

