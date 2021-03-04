BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $17.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.