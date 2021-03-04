BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MFL opened at $14.05 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

