William Blair Weighs in on Switch, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Switch in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.16 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

