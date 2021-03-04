U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

NYSE USX opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,029.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $958,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

