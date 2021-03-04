Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Raised by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.80). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of BHVN opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

