California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWT. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

CWT stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

