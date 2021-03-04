Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 210 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $387.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.70 and its 200 day moving average is $381.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

