Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,015,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.