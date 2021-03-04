AMG National Trust Bank Has $696,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Ryder System stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $71.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

