Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SRCL stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

