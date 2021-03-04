Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 519.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

