Boston Partners Sells 5,602 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

