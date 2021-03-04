bitCNY Market Cap Reaches $4.34 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $100.81 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.46 or 0.00482466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00072918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084229 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.00501931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054416 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

