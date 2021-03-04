FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Stoneridge, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stoneridge in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SRI opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $954.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

