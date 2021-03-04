Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Upland Software, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upland Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

