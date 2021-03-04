AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $612,660.16 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 15,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $612,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,668,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,835.86.

On Monday, February 22nd, Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $609,644.97.

On Thursday, February 18th, Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $364,386.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $435,344.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $37.11 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

