OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $17.61 or 0.00035632 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $492.86 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00789267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.