Robert Millner Buys 100,000 Shares of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.87 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of A$686,600.00 ($490,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

