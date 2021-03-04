Robert Millner Buys 100,000 Shares of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.87 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of A$686,600.00 ($490,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

