Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz Sells 10,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $551,700.00.

Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $265,200.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

