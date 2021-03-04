Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$908.75 million and a P/E ratio of 68.86. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.58 and a 1 year high of C$32.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.88.

In other news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

