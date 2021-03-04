Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.