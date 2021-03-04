Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.62.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

