Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.57.

OKTA opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

