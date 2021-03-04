PolySwarm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $208,254.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 136% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $208,254.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00789267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

