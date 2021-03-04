Short Interest in Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Rises By 65.4%

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Tauriga Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

