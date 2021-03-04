Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 156.6%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the January 28th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,562.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVKEF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

SVKEF stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.