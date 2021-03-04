AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,179,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

