Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,554 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Splunk were worth $37,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Splunk by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after buying an additional 406,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,543,000 after acquiring an additional 272,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of SPLK opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

