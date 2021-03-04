Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,207,651 shares of company stock valued at $67,673,642. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

